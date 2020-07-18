3003 NICOSH

Amenities
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned. Open floor plan, bright and spacious living room with an L shape couch, electic fireplace, TV and more. Open white kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area. with table and chairs, 2 private full baths with large soaking tubs. 2 bedrooms offers queen size beds, tons of storage, dressers, night stands and lamps. TV is both bedrooms. Both have walk-in closets. Washer and dryer in condo, Private garage parking plus an addidtion assisgned parking space. Community outdoor pool, party room and gym. Location is everything, 1 mile to Fairfax Hospital, mins to shopping, restaurants, metro and entertainment in the heart of the Mosaic center. Water, sewer, recycling, and trash included in rent.