All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 3003 NICOSH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
3003 NICOSH
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3003 NICOSH

3003 Nicosh Circle · (703) 430-9008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned. Open floor plan, bright and spacious living room with an L shape couch, electic fireplace, TV and more. Open white kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area. with table and chairs, 2 private full baths with large soaking tubs. 2 bedrooms offers queen size beds, tons of storage, dressers, night stands and lamps. TV is both bedrooms. Both have walk-in closets. Washer and dryer in condo, Private garage parking plus an addidtion assisgned parking space. Community outdoor pool, party room and gym. Location is everything, 1 mile to Fairfax Hospital, mins to shopping, restaurants, metro and entertainment in the heart of the Mosaic center. Water, sewer, recycling, and trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 NICOSH have any available units?
3003 NICOSH has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3003 NICOSH have?
Some of 3003 NICOSH's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 NICOSH currently offering any rent specials?
3003 NICOSH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 NICOSH pet-friendly?
No, 3003 NICOSH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3003 NICOSH offer parking?
Yes, 3003 NICOSH offers parking.
Does 3003 NICOSH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3003 NICOSH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 NICOSH have a pool?
Yes, 3003 NICOSH has a pool.
Does 3003 NICOSH have accessible units?
No, 3003 NICOSH does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 NICOSH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 NICOSH has units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 NICOSH have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 NICOSH does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3003 NICOSH?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerrifield Apartments with Garages
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity