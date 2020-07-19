All apartments in McNair
2525 PASCAL PLACE

2525 Pascal Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Pascal Street, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
All Realtors and their clients please wear mask, touch the surface as little as possibile in the house, and take off your shoes when you visit the property. The tenant has a medical condition and a one year old Son. Beautiful, Townhouse style three bedroom Condo: crown molding on main level, and hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, home is Verizon FOIS ready, alarm system ready, and recessed lighting.Owner does not participate in any housing programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have any available units?
2525 PASCAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have?
Some of 2525 PASCAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 PASCAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2525 PASCAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 PASCAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2525 PASCAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE offer parking?
No, 2525 PASCAL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 PASCAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 2525 PASCAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2525 PASCAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 PASCAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 PASCAL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 PASCAL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
