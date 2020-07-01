All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2512 EINSTEIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2512 EINSTEIN STREET
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

2512 EINSTEIN STREET

2512 Einstein Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2512 Einstein Street, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good condition townhome with 3-4 bedrooms, single car garage, 2 1/2 bathrooms. Great size - approx 2132 sq ft over 4 floors. Main level with hardwood floors, wainscoting in great room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area & bar. Basement with large family room with gas fireplace, additional office/den/bedroom, access to garage and walk out access to common area. Upper 1 has 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry. Upper 2 has large master bedroom and master bathroom (separate shower, corner tub, double sinks). Walk to shopping, easy access to toll road, airport, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have any available units?
2512 EINSTEIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have?
Some of 2512 EINSTEIN STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 EINSTEIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2512 EINSTEIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 EINSTEIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET offers parking.
Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 EINSTEIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 EINSTEIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University