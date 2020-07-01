2512 EINSTEIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Good condition townhome with 3-4 bedrooms, single car garage, 2 1/2 bathrooms. Great size - approx 2132 sq ft over 4 floors. Main level with hardwood floors, wainscoting in great room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area & bar. Basement with large family room with gas fireplace, additional office/den/bedroom, access to garage and walk out access to common area. Upper 1 has 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry. Upper 2 has large master bedroom and master bathroom (separate shower, corner tub, double sinks). Walk to shopping, easy access to toll road, airport, etc.