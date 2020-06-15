2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE

Amenities
No in person showings while tenants live in. Online pictures and videos per request. Beautiful TH in sought after McNair Farms is available on 7/1! Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances. Lower level w/ gas fireplace walks out to private lower deck w/ peaceful views. Basketball Courts, Club House, Pool-Outdoor, Tot Lots/Plygrd, Tennis Courts. Great location close to everything! Kitchen and all bathrooms were renovated with new cabinet and granite counter tops. Garage and driveway parking plus easy on-street parking spots.