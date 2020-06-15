All apartments in McNair
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE

2474 Clover Field Circle · (240) 654-7119
Location

2474 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
No in person showings while tenants live in. Online pictures and videos per request. Beautiful TH in sought after McNair Farms is available on 7/1! Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances. Lower level w/ gas fireplace walks out to private lower deck w/ peaceful views. Basketball Courts, Club House, Pool-Outdoor, Tot Lots/Plygrd, Tennis Courts. Great location close to everything! Kitchen and all bathrooms were renovated with new cabinet and granite counter tops. Garage and driveway parking plus easy on-street parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have any available units?
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have?
Some of 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
