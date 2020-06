Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous townhouse style condo with featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached garage. The main level has hardwood floors, a bay window, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. There are wooden blinds throughout the home, a master bath with Jacuzzi, separate shower and double vanity. Commuters dream with easy access to 28, 267 and Dulles airport. Situated near bus stop, shopping, gym and restaurants. Available immediately.