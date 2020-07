Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE - ONE HOUR ONLY - 6:30-7:30PM, WEDNESDAY, 10/9/2019. Fabulous 3 level end unit townhouse with one car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full/2 half baths. Large master suite. Bay window and hardwood flooring. Master bath with large soaking tub. Kitchen with breakfast nook access to large deck. Walkout basement to fenced backyard and brick patio. Just one mile to Herndon Metro Park and Kiss. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, AMC and more.