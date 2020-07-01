All apartments in McNair
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE

2439 Clover Field Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2439 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with one car garage is less than 3 minutes from the future Herndon-Monroe metro and convenient to shopping, dining, and commuting routes including the Dulles Toll Road, Route 28, and Fairfax County Parkway. Open floor plan with large living and dining area. Kitchen offers gas cooking, a pantry, and large breakfast area. Upper level features large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and spacious master bath with soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms on this level share a hall bath with glass shower enclosure. The lower level includes laundry and large rec room with fireplace. Huge deck and fenced yard are great for relaxing outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have any available units?
2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have?
Some of 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

