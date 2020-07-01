2439 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with one car garage is less than 3 minutes from the future Herndon-Monroe metro and convenient to shopping, dining, and commuting routes including the Dulles Toll Road, Route 28, and Fairfax County Parkway. Open floor plan with large living and dining area. Kitchen offers gas cooking, a pantry, and large breakfast area. Upper level features large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and spacious master bath with soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms on this level share a hall bath with glass shower enclosure. The lower level includes laundry and large rec room with fireplace. Huge deck and fenced yard are great for relaxing outside.