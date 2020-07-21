All apartments in McNair
2437 FOX MINE LANE
2437 FOX MINE LANE

2437 Fox Mine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Fox Mine Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
oven
3 Bed 2 fill and 2 half bath town home. This is close to Herndon Monroe Park and Ride andclose to Toll Road 267 and RT 28. We are also very close to IAD(Dulles International Airport) and Silver Line Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have any available units?
2437 FOX MINE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have?
Some of 2437 FOX MINE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 FOX MINE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2437 FOX MINE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 FOX MINE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2437 FOX MINE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2437 FOX MINE LANE offers parking.
Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 FOX MINE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have a pool?
No, 2437 FOX MINE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2437 FOX MINE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 FOX MINE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 FOX MINE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 FOX MINE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
