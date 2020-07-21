2437 FOX MINE LANE

3 Bed 2 fill and 2 half bath town home. This is close to Herndon Monroe Park and Ride andclose to Toll Road 267 and RT 28. We are also very close to IAD(Dulles International Airport) and Silver Line Metro.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
