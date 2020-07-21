2437 FOX MINE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 Bed 2 fill and 2 half bath town home. This is close to Herndon Monroe Park and Ride andclose to Toll Road 267 and RT 28. We are also very close to IAD(Dulles International Airport) and Silver Line Metro.