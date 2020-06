Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous town home in Herndon. Entry foyer and an open floor plan. Large country kitchen with gas cooking. Large bedrooms and lots of windows throughout to provide natural light. Large dining and living areas provide great entertaining spaces. Master bedroom has bath with soaking tub. Hot Tub in property -in order to use tenant must hire a service company to maintain it as well as to have it checked and certified for safety, GARAGE SEALED. *$60/applicant