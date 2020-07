Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

A "townhome style" condo, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ONE car garage located in a PERFECT location.New Hardwood Floors in Living Room!The master suite with bath on it's own level! Fully finished walkout basement. Deck overlooking trees and walking pathway. Close proximity to DI Airport, Route 28, Rte. 50, and Toll Rd. Close to 2 metro stops coming in 2020 and within 7 miles of Silver Line Reston Metro. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping, gym and restaurants. Ready for Move-In!