Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

A must see renovated 3 Level Town House with 1 Car Garage, 2 Master Suites, Large Family room which has its own patio, Nice deck off the side of the amazing newly installed Kitchen which includes custom design and SS upgraded appliances, all upgraded to include Quartz counter top and large SS sink. See through fireplace. Fully fenced backyard. Community with basketball and tennis courts.