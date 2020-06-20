All apartments in McNair
McNair, VA
2343 WATER PROMENADE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2343 WATER PROMENADE

2343 Water Promenade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Water Promenade Ave, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
BRAND NEW! VACANT! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TENANT! This spectacular luxury home has it all. Open Floor Plan! Chef's Dream Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, GAS Cooking, and Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy the covered porch on the MAIN LEVEL!!! Upstairs there are TWO Master Suites with HUGE Closets, Beautiful Bathrooms - one with a DOUBLE Vanity, Double Shower, and Separate Water Closet. Laundry on Bedroom Level. There's more! Up on the top level is a fully finished loft with ANOTHER Full Bath and Walk -in Closet. Enjoy the sun and the stars on the ROOFTOP DECK! You also will enjoy a TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BATH, and yet ANOTHER Bedroom on the ground Floor. All walkable to the future Metro, Current Shops, Restaurants, Amazon Web Services. .9 Miles to Dulles Toll Road, 3.5 Miles to Dulles Airport. Community Amphitheater, promenade by wildlife ponds. Yes! You CAN Have it all! This won't last. Available immediately! Please wear booties or remove your shoes and be sure to turn off all lights before you leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have any available units?
2343 WATER PROMENADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have?
Some of 2343 WATER PROMENADE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 WATER PROMENADE currently offering any rent specials?
2343 WATER PROMENADE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 WATER PROMENADE pet-friendly?
No, 2343 WATER PROMENADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE offer parking?
Yes, 2343 WATER PROMENADE does offer parking.
Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 WATER PROMENADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have a pool?
No, 2343 WATER PROMENADE does not have a pool.
Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have accessible units?
No, 2343 WATER PROMENADE does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 WATER PROMENADE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 WATER PROMENADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 WATER PROMENADE does not have units with air conditioning.
