2343 WATER PROMENADE

BRAND NEW! VACANT! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TENANT! This spectacular luxury home has it all. Open Floor Plan! Chef's Dream Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, GAS Cooking, and Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy the covered porch on the MAIN LEVEL!!! Upstairs there are TWO Master Suites with HUGE Closets, Beautiful Bathrooms - one with a DOUBLE Vanity, Double Shower, and Separate Water Closet. Laundry on Bedroom Level. There's more! Up on the top level is a fully finished loft with ANOTHER Full Bath and Walk -in Closet. Enjoy the sun and the stars on the ROOFTOP DECK! You also will enjoy a TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BATH, and yet ANOTHER Bedroom on the ground Floor. All walkable to the future Metro, Current Shops, Restaurants, Amazon Web Services. .9 Miles to Dulles Toll Road, 3.5 Miles to Dulles Airport. Community Amphitheater, promenade by wildlife ponds. Yes! You CAN Have it all! This won't last. Available immediately! Please wear booties or remove your shoes and be sure to turn off all lights before you leave.