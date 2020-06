Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 level town home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. New paint throughout with hardwood floors on the main level. Stainless steel appliances with granite counters tops in the kitchen. Large deck off the kitchen. Spaicous bedrooms with walk-in closets. Less than 10 my Reston, Dulless Airport and much more. Shows like new. Must See.