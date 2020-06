Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Gorgeous garage town home w/all the bells and whistles including tray ceiling, bay window and custom molding! Sparkling hardwoods! Huge, upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast nook that leads out to balcony for summer dining. Quiet cul de sac location! Walk to shops, restaurants and school. Enjoy Town of Herndon events and close by Reston Town Center and new metro!