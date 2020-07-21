13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful Sun-Filled TownHome. Single Car Garage, with Inside Entrance to a Grand Foyer. Lower Level offers Great Rec Room with 1st Full Bath, Gas Fireplace, Walk-Out to Fenced Patio Area. Main Level offers Large Living Room with Wall of Windows, Kitchen and Deck Area. Kitchen has Space for Eat-In Table, Gas Cooktop Island, Wifi Duel Oven, and Easy Access to the BBQ Grill on Deck. Half Bathroom off the Kitchen. Upper Level has 3 Full Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has ensuite Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub, Walk-in Shower, and Dual Vanity. 3rd Full Bathroom is shared by the 2 Bedrooms on Upper level. Max 2 incomes to qualify. No Pets, No Smoking.