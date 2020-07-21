All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:59 AM

13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE

13620 Acorn Hunt Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13620 Acorn Hunt Place, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful Sun-Filled TownHome. Single Car Garage, with Inside Entrance to a Grand Foyer. Lower Level offers Great Rec Room with 1st Full Bath, Gas Fireplace, Walk-Out to Fenced Patio Area. Main Level offers Large Living Room with Wall of Windows, Kitchen and Deck Area. Kitchen has Space for Eat-In Table, Gas Cooktop Island, Wifi Duel Oven, and Easy Access to the BBQ Grill on Deck. Half Bathroom off the Kitchen. Upper Level has 3 Full Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has ensuite Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub, Walk-in Shower, and Dual Vanity. 3rd Full Bathroom is shared by the 2 Bedrooms on Upper level. Max 2 incomes to qualify. No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have any available units?
13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have?
Some of 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE offers parking.
Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have a pool?
No, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13620 ACORN HUNT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMcNair 2 Bedroom Apartments
McNair Apartments with GymsMcNair Apartments with Parking
McNair Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VA
Woodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University