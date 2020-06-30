13393 LAUNDERS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground garage new construction tennis court

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in MetroPark at Arrowbrook ! Beautiful 2 level Condo with GARAGE parking and driveway. Contemporary interior with lots of natural light, HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances and GRANITE countertops. Great location near DULLES TOLL ROAD and Route 28. Just 3 miles to Reston Hospital Center and Dulles Airport and 3.5 miles to the restaurant and shopping at Reston Town Center. Amenities include dog park, tennis court, soccer field, basketball court, playground, outdoor summer concerts, covered pavilion. Just 0.5 miles from the future Innovation Metro!!