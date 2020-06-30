All apartments in McNair
13393 LAUNDERS STREET

Location

13393 Launders St, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in MetroPark at Arrowbrook ! Beautiful 2 level Condo with GARAGE parking and driveway. Contemporary interior with lots of natural light, HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances and GRANITE countertops. Great location near DULLES TOLL ROAD and Route 28. Just 3 miles to Reston Hospital Center and Dulles Airport and 3.5 miles to the restaurant and shopping at Reston Town Center. Amenities include dog park, tennis court, soccer field, basketball court, playground, outdoor summer concerts, covered pavilion. Just 0.5 miles from the future Innovation Metro!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have any available units?
13393 LAUNDERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have?
Some of 13393 LAUNDERS STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13393 LAUNDERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13393 LAUNDERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13393 LAUNDERS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET offers parking.
Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have a pool?
No, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13393 LAUNDERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13393 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

