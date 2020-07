Amenities

This gorgeous 3-level townhome has over 1300 square feet of living area, and features hardwood floors throughout the main level. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level has two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and 2 full baths, along with a full size washer & dryer. Close to the future Herndon Metro.