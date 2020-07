13136 Kidwell Field Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

13136 Kidwell Field Road Herndon VA 20171

.

AGENTS WELCOME! LOVELY AND SUNNY BRICK-FRONT GARAGED TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOM, 2.55 BATHROOM. MAIN FLOOR LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, HALF BATH LARGE DECK OVERLOOK TREES. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL WITH LARGE REC ROOM AND HALF BATHROOM. ALL APPLIANCES , WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO METRO STATION, RESTAURANTS, AND SHOPPING RESTON TOWN CENTER, AND HERNDON SHOPPING CENTER. ENJOY POOLS AND PARKS.

.

PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

.

Dulles Toll Rd 267 west to exit 10, turn left on Centerville Road,left on Frying pan road, left on Simpkins right on Kidwell.