13113 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

**FOR RENT***Stunning Large 2 level 2-bedroom Condo with 1 attached garage and driveway parking (townhouse style). Great Open floor plan. Living room with high ceilings crown molding and sliding glass door to balcony. kitchen is open to living area and dining rm with Corian counters, 42" hardwood cabinets, 12x12 Tile and Gas Cooking. Laundry room off kitchen. New carpet in entire home., fresh paint. Upper level has Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet & attached master bath. Hall bath and 2nd bedroom rounds out the upper level. All this close to future Monroe Metro station and shopping. Condo amenities includes great pool, & fitness ctr. This is a well maintained unit in convenient location