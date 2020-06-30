13033 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 1 car garage townhome in an excellent location, super clean and ready to go! Cozy gas fireplace in basement rec room. Huge windows on main level flood living area with bright natural light! Gleaming wood floors whole main level. Island kitchen with gas cooking! Convenient eating area off kitchen, sliding door to deck for outdoor enjoyment. Large kitchen pantry! Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and walk-in closet in master BR. Walking distance to Harris Teeter and other amenities. ***Per owner request, no pets, please.***