All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13032 Greg Roy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13032 Greg Roy Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

13032 Greg Roy Ln

13032 Greg Roy Lane · (703) 624-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387

Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003. An open floor plan, 10 feet ceiling, and hardwood floor on 3 levels with total living area of 2966 sqft. Office on main level. Master Bedroom showcases a recessed ceiling, walk-in closet, large bathroom. Laundry room conveniently sits on bedroom level. Walkout basement with private entrance. Take advantage of wood deck, fence and great community amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292387
Property Id 292387

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have any available units?
13032 Greg Roy Ln has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have?
Some of 13032 Greg Roy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13032 Greg Roy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13032 Greg Roy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 Greg Roy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13032 Greg Roy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13032 Greg Roy Ln does offer parking.
Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13032 Greg Roy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have a pool?
No, 13032 Greg Roy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have accessible units?
No, 13032 Greg Roy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13032 Greg Roy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 Greg Roy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13032 Greg Roy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13032 Greg Roy Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity