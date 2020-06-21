12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! 1 bedroom 1bath Penthouse Unit! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, large 1 bedroom w/walk-in closet. Gas Fireplace & balcony facing trees for privacy. Washer/Dryer in unit! One assigned covered parking space 393B. Gated community with clubhouse, pool common grill area. ** Walking to shopping center for Harris Teeter.** Less than 5 miles to Dulles airport and less than 2 miles Metro(Silverline)...Enjoy the 3D Virtual Tour of the Condo