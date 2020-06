12933 Centre Park Cir #406

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT AND MORE!



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF SUNRISE VALLEY ONLY A FEW BLOCKS AWAY FROM FUTURE SILVER LINE METRO STOP!!!



THIS IS THE LARGEST 1 BR UNITS AT THE BRYSON!!!



IT HAS A SEPARATE DR, LARGE LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE, BUILT IN DESK AREA, GOOD SIZED BR AND LOTS OF STORAGE AREAS AND CLOSETS!!!



CORNER UNIT OFFERS A GREAT BALCONY AND MORE SUNLIGHT!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!!



(RLNE5516183)