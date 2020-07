Amenities

**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!** 1BR (731sf) at Bryson on the TOP floor has vaulted ceiling!! FRESHLY PAINTED! Newer carpet! Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Balcony with private view and 1 assigned, covered parking space. Amenities include gym, TWO pools, party room,friendly onsite management. Convenient to IAD/Dulles Airport, 267/Toll Road, commuter bus service to DC . Harris Teeter and shopping right across the street!