LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! You'll love the newly selected paint colors and rugs that were just installed. 1 BDRM/ 1 BATH Condo in gated community. 2nd floor unit features kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel GE appliances. Oversized island wtih room for seating. Large soaking tub. 9 ft ceilings. Extra closet space. Stackable washer & dryer. Outside balcony with peaceful views. * Beautifully painted with new rugs just installed * This condo features the convenience of having ** 2 - Assigned Parking Spots * * * Across the street from shopping / grocery / eateries * * Outstanding Value * * Wonderful Location * * Please remove shoes * * new carpets * *