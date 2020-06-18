All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE

7023 Little Leaf Linden Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7023 Little Leaf Linden Ln, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy Luxury Living in this premier townhome community. This end-unit townhome lives like a single family home. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, cooks kitchen with high-end appliances, 3 bedroom suites, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage parking and 2 car apron parking. Master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom has soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Private outdoor patio and grilling deck off kitchen. Walk to grocery, shopping and dining. Easy access to all highways, airports and public transportation. Highly Rated Public Schools. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have any available units?
7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have?
Some of 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia