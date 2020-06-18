7023 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy Luxury Living in this premier townhome community. This end-unit townhome lives like a single family home. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, cooks kitchen with high-end appliances, 3 bedroom suites, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage parking and 2 car apron parking. Master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom has soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Private outdoor patio and grilling deck off kitchen. Walk to grocery, shopping and dining. Easy access to all highways, airports and public transportation. Highly Rated Public Schools. Available immediately.