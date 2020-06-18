1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This authentic Sear Catalog Cape Cod style house is fresh on the market and is in a prime location in the heart of McLean. The freshly painted home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 of which are located on the main level with a Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom located on the second level. The home is accessible from three entrances including the upper level that has a walk down stair case. Parking will never be a problem with this home, there is room for 20 cars to park on this lot. Beautiful refinished hardwood flooring throughout gives you a historic feeling in this welcoming community.