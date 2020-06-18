All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD
Last updated May 26 2019 at 5:44 PM

1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD

1542 Chain Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1542 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
This authentic Sear Catalog Cape Cod style house is fresh on the market and is in a prime location in the heart of McLean. The freshly painted home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 of which are located on the main level with a Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom located on the second level. The home is accessible from three entrances including the upper level that has a walk down stair case. Parking will never be a problem with this home, there is room for 20 cars to park on this lot. Beautiful refinished hardwood flooring throughout gives you a historic feeling in this welcoming community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have any available units?
1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD offers parking.
Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have a pool?
No, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia