All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 2410 Longview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
2410 Longview Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

2410 Longview Dr

2410 West Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2410 West Longview Drive, Marumsco, VA 22191
Marumsco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
$1400 / 2br - 1056ft - Utilities Included, With Back Yard
w/d in unit, street parking

Close to Prince William Parkway, 2 lights from I-95 exit 158A w a commuter lot, and Rt. 1

$1400 (including all utilities) for 2 bdrm + den private apartment in the lower level of our home. This 1056 ft. apartment is full of charm and privacy. It includes a kitchen that has all new white cabinets, butcher block counter tops, ceramic glass cooktop, open shelving, garbage disposal, rotisserie/convection countertop oven, microwave, fridge and dishwasher, kitchenette. Complete with a newly renovated bathroom that includes a stackable, front loading, energy efficient washer and dryer, newly built tiled shower, laundry storage cabinet, dual flush commode and vanity with self closing drawers and organizers. The L/R and smaller bedroom have new energy efficient windows with screens. The L/R opens up to the private patio via large French Doors, and the master bdrm has its own private entrance which also leads to the private patio opening to the back yard lawn and large trees. The private entrances at the patio are accessed from the front of the building via separate walkway and separate gate. The entire yard is fenced with a new 6 ft tall wooden fence. The apartment includes ALL utilities based on 2 person occupancy(except phone), Verizon programming (optional private DVR separate), and full access Fios Wi-Fi. Security lighting is installed for your safety and comfort. The other unit in the house is secured through ADT Security. A separate ADT contract and touch pad is available to install at your cost if you wish. A large storage area will hold all of your belongings! Credit and background check required. Please call for appointment. Thanks for looking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Longview Dr have any available units?
2410 Longview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 2410 Longview Dr have?
Some of 2410 Longview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Longview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Longview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Longview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Longview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 2410 Longview Dr offer parking?
No, 2410 Longview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Longview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Longview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Longview Dr have a pool?
No, 2410 Longview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Longview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2410 Longview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Longview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Longview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Longview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Longview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia