2410 Longview Dr

$1400 / 2br - 1056ft - Utilities Included, With Back Yard

w/d in unit, street parking



Close to Prince William Parkway, 2 lights from I-95 exit 158A w a commuter lot, and Rt. 1



$1400 (including all utilities) for 2 bdrm + den private apartment in the lower level of our home. This 1056 ft. apartment is full of charm and privacy. It includes a kitchen that has all new white cabinets, butcher block counter tops, ceramic glass cooktop, open shelving, garbage disposal, rotisserie/convection countertop oven, microwave, fridge and dishwasher, kitchenette. Complete with a newly renovated bathroom that includes a stackable, front loading, energy efficient washer and dryer, newly built tiled shower, laundry storage cabinet, dual flush commode and vanity with self closing drawers and organizers. The L/R and smaller bedroom have new energy efficient windows with screens. The L/R opens up to the private patio via large French Doors, and the master bdrm has its own private entrance which also leads to the private patio opening to the back yard lawn and large trees. The private entrances at the patio are accessed from the front of the building via separate walkway and separate gate. The entire yard is fenced with a new 6 ft tall wooden fence. The apartment includes ALL utilities based on 2 person occupancy(except phone), Verizon programming (optional private DVR separate), and full access Fios Wi-Fi. Security lighting is installed for your safety and comfort. The other unit in the house is secured through ADT Security. A separate ADT contract and touch pad is available to install at your cost if you wish. A large storage area will hold all of your belongings! Credit and background check required. Please call for appointment. Thanks for looking.