2004 DARLINGTON LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3-level has been tastefully updated throughout! Features include decorator paint, gleaming hardwood floors on main & Spacious Kitchen offers , granite counters , custom tile backsplash & functional living room. Upper level boasts three Bedrooms plus two full Bathrooms including Master Suite, lower level provides Rec Room, Laundry/Storage Room & full Bathroom! fenced rear yard with deck access to major commute options including Route 1, I-395/. Just minutes to Potomac town center, shopping center & Ft Belvoir. Please remove shoes or wear booties provided and turn off any lights turned on during the tour.