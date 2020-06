Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 full bathroom plus room / den in the basement available for rent. Includes two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the townhouse. Hard surface flooring on main level and new carpet on bedroom level. Large deck off the kitchen with a view of trees. Walk-out basement to landscaped brick patio. New HVAC installed 2019, new refrigerator and fresh paint throughout the house. Lease price negotiable for multiple years term. Move-in-ready!