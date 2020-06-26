1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this stunning TWO level condo/TH. Available 07/06/20. Please call listing agent for questions and private viewing. Featuring a beautiful *open floor plan *main level master bedroom w/ *two walk in closets & *master bath w/ double sink. Upper level laundry w/ 2 BR & *oversized BONUS room. Enjoy the peaceful view from the balcony off the dining area or a cup of tea off the master BR balcony. What more can you ask for? Don't miss out on this 3 BR plus BONUS room, 2 1/2 BA w/ loft and 1 CAR garage condo/TH. Close to Prince William Prkwy, I-95 & shopping centers. No Pets. Apply online: