All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 AM

1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21

1867 Cedar Cove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1867 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this stunning TWO level condo/TH. Available 07/06/20. Please call listing agent for questions and private viewing. Featuring a beautiful *open floor plan *main level master bedroom w/ *two walk in closets & *master bath w/ double sink. Upper level laundry w/ 2 BR & *oversized BONUS room. Enjoy the peaceful view from the balcony off the dining area or a cup of tea off the master BR balcony. What more can you ask for? Don't miss out on this 3 BR plus BONUS room, 2 1/2 BA w/ loft and 1 CAR garage condo/TH. Close to Prince William Prkwy, I-95 & shopping centers. No Pets. Apply online:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have any available units?
1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have?
Some of 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 currently offering any rent specials?
1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 pet-friendly?
No, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 offer parking?
Yes, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 offers parking.
Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have a pool?
No, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 does not have a pool.
Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have accessible units?
No, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 CEDAR COVE WAY #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia