All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 1818 OLD POST TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
1818 OLD POST TERRACE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1818 OLD POST TERRACE

1818 Old Post Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Rippon Landing
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1818 Old Post Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
MUST SEE IT!! Beautifully renovated 3-level townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 4 baths in lovely Rippon Landing. Recreation Room in the basement with private walk-out. New paint and flooring throughout. New Granite counters, w/ stainless steel appliances. All new fully renovated tile bathrooms. Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room with lots of storage space. Washer, dryer. Newly replaced high efficiency HVAC (heat pump) and water heater. Two assigned parking spaces. Close to Quantico, VRE, public transportation, Wegmans and Potomac Mills. Kids playground, pool and tennis courts, walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have any available units?
1818 OLD POST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have?
Some of 1818 OLD POST TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 OLD POST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1818 OLD POST TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 OLD POST TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 OLD POST TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1818 OLD POST TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia