1818 OLD POST TERRACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

MUST SEE IT!! Beautifully renovated 3-level townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 4 baths in lovely Rippon Landing. Recreation Room in the basement with private walk-out. New paint and flooring throughout. New Granite counters, w/ stainless steel appliances. All new fully renovated tile bathrooms. Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room with lots of storage space. Washer, dryer. Newly replaced high efficiency HVAC (heat pump) and water heater. Two assigned parking spaces. Close to Quantico, VRE, public transportation, Wegmans and Potomac Mills. Kids playground, pool and tennis courts, walking paths.