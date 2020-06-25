All apartments in Marumsco
15281 LODGE TERRACE

15281 Lodge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15281 Lodge Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is freshly painted and ready for move in. Perfect for commuters! Located near the VRE and close to shopping, schools and restaurants. The backyard has a shed and is fenced and very private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have any available units?
15281 LODGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have?
Some of 15281 LODGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15281 LODGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
15281 LODGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15281 LODGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 15281 LODGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 15281 LODGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15281 LODGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 15281 LODGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 15281 LODGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15281 LODGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15281 LODGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15281 LODGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

