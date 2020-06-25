15281 LODGE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is freshly painted and ready for move in. Perfect for commuters! Located near the VRE and close to shopping, schools and restaurants. The backyard has a shed and is fenced and very private.