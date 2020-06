Amenities

Great two level townhouse in Woodbridge. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom. Public pool across the street. Fenced in backyard with privacy. Available Now. Full size washer and dryer. 2 Assigned parking spaces. Excellent shopping and restaurants nearby. One or two year leases available. No smoking, No pets. Great commute to DC, Pentagon, Fort Belvoir & Quantico. Fresh paint and new carpeting throughout the home.