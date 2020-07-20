ONE LEVEL RAMBLER WITH ONE CAR GARAGE.FRESH PAINT, NEWER CARPET,SOME NEW WINDOWS, NEW ROOF,GUTTERS&DOWNSPOUTS,COVERED,SCREENED PATIO IN BACK.SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH $300.00 DEPOSIT.VACANT&READY FOR OCCUPANCY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have any available units?
1249 COLUMBIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have?
Some of 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1249 COLUMBIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.