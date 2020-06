1043 GARDENVIEW LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LIGHT & AIRY MAIN LEVEL CONDO WITH ASSIGNED PARKING DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF UNIT. LIVING ROOM FEATURES GAS FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PRIVATE BALCONY WITH STORAGE -SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH UPDATED APPLIANCES, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER / DRYER & STORAGE, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH TONS OF CLOSET SPACE & 2 FULL BATHS!! EXCELLENT LOCATION TO 95, COMMUTER & TRANS IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.