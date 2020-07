9207 KILMARNOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4 BR'S 2 BA'S ON MAIN LEVEL. WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A 3RD FULL BATH, REC ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY & STORAGE. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN/LIVING/DINING. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN EXITS TO A DECK OVERLOOKING A LOVELY FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH SHED. NO CARPET; UPPER LEVEL HARDWOOD & TILE & LOWER LEVEL VINYL & TILE. FIOS AVAILABLE. QUIET STREET YET VERY CONVENIENT TO VIENNA METRO, GMU, FAIRFAX CITY, FAIR OAKS & FAIR LAKES SHOPPING. ALL 3 SCHOOLS ARE WALKABLE. 4 MIN DRIVE TO MANTUA ES (ADVANCED ACADEMIC LVL 4 CENTER), 5 MIN DRIVE TO FROST MS & 4 MIN DRIVE TO WOODSON HS. 4 MIN DRIVE TO SHOPPERS GROCERY. 2 BLOCK WALK TO METRO BUS. LOCAL LANDLORD WILL NOT NEED TO MOVE BACK SO NO LANDLORD TRANSFER CLAUSE NEEDED.