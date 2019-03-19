8806 GLADE HILL RD

Amenities

Located in a cul-de-sac in a family friendly neighborhood, this Fairfax furnished home would be the ideal location for those who are looking for a rental located in the Washington, D.C. area. The house, built in the Tudor style, provides a welcoming view as you approach. The neighborhood has a single entrance so there is no through traffic and the neighborhood is a very quiet and relaxed place to stay.



The home also features a two-car garage, as well as free parking on the street.



Upstairs there are modern washer and dryer units on the same level as the bedrooms.



The home comes fully furnished and equipped. There are two sets of bedding for six beds and there is an ample supply of towels as well as bathroom amenities to make your move-in more comfortable.



The school district is one of the most recognized in the nation.



All utilities are included. These are gas, electricity, water, trash, recycling, mowing, lawn and garden care, internet with wi-fi and television subscriptions.

