8707 Duvall St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

8707 Duvall St.

8707 Duvall Street · No Longer Available
Location

8707 Duvall Street, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
hot tub
8707 Duvall St. Available 05/30/20 5BR FAIRFAX HOME - WOW FACTOR IN EVERY WAY! SERENE WATERVIEWS! - WOW FACTOR IN EVERY WAY! LUXURY x1000! FULL, SERENE WATERVIEWS & SHORE on Copeland Pond sit on trex deck in full serenity & privacy! ENJOY the CONVENIENCE of being 5 minutes from the VIENNA METRO. You won't find a GEM like this HOME anywhere else! Custom trim & recess lighting throughout the home & elegant foyer entry with gleaming wide-plank cherry floors throughout main level*So many windows throughout brings lots of natural sunlight through every expansive room of this home! TOP-OF-THE LINE Chef's Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinetry space, commercial grade stove, huge custom fridge, stainless appliances, designer backsplash & granite counters with 2 sinks and island for additional working space! Light & Bright sunroom off kitchen leads to custom trex deck. Welcoming Great Room with 2-story stone fireplace & ample sunlight throughout this room with 2 story-wall of windows off kitchen! Elegant formal dining room for the largest dinner parties & butler's pantry with wine fridge & sink. Formal living room or sitting room perfect for entertaining! Spacious office/library on main level also included! Walking upstairs, LUX master suite with tray ceiling and HUGE Dressing room*Spa-like master bath suite with granite counter his-&-her vanities, marble tiled floors, soaking tub & double-sized frameless glass shower with custom tile. 3 additional, very large, bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath! Fabulous fully finished basement with 5th bedroom, full bathroom with custom tile & granite vanity, expansive rec room with 2nd wetbar leads to patio & backyard with gorgeous landscaping & pond access! This house offers the feel of 'Home' but also offers ENTERTAINING at it's best! Highly rated & requested schools! The Belle of The Ball"! Virtual Tour can be found here: https://youtu.be/Ebtk6H_dwrU

Available 5.4.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5703117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 Duvall St. have any available units?
8707 Duvall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 8707 Duvall St. have?
Some of 8707 Duvall St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 Duvall St. currently offering any rent specials?
8707 Duvall St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 Duvall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8707 Duvall St. is pet friendly.
Does 8707 Duvall St. offer parking?
No, 8707 Duvall St. does not offer parking.
Does 8707 Duvall St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8707 Duvall St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 Duvall St. have a pool?
No, 8707 Duvall St. does not have a pool.
Does 8707 Duvall St. have accessible units?
No, 8707 Duvall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 Duvall St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8707 Duvall St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8707 Duvall St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8707 Duvall St. does not have units with air conditioning.

