Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mantua home for rent on a quiet cul de sac. All brick rambler with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. One car garage. Hardwood floors on main level. 3 fireplaces. Great location just outside the beltway. Close by to Dunn Loring and Vienna metros. Short distance to I-66, 395 and 29. Top Fairfax County Schools- Mantua, Frost and Woodson. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Gas stove and propane heat. lawn care and trash removal included in rent. Avail available July 13. Owner prefers no pets