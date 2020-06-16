9712 HANDERSON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Ideal for DC commute. WALK TO Manassas VRE! Corner Luxury condo with great ventilation, 2 Miles to Walmart, Aldi, Fresh World! SECURE building with elevators. Huge rooms, tastefully painted, 2 MSTR bedrooms, each with gorgeous FULL BATHS. Separate laundry room with FULL sized washer/dryer. Deluxe Kitchen with granite counters and huge BREAKFAST room. Separate DINING room and living room! Parking space (D07) is right in front of the building! Tag for 2nd car. COMMUNITY POOL. Common area maintenance,Trash,sewer,water included in rent. Discount for a 2 year lease!