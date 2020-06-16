All apartments in Manassas Park
9712 HANDERSON PLACE

9712 Handerson Place · No Longer Available
Location

9712 Handerson Place, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Ideal for DC commute. WALK TO Manassas VRE! Corner Luxury condo with great ventilation, 2 Miles to Walmart, Aldi, Fresh World! SECURE building with elevators. Huge rooms, tastefully painted, 2 MSTR bedrooms, each with gorgeous FULL BATHS. Separate laundry room with FULL sized washer/dryer. Deluxe Kitchen with granite counters and huge BREAKFAST room. Separate DINING room and living room! Parking space (D07) is right in front of the building! Tag for 2nd car. COMMUNITY POOL. Common area maintenance,Trash,sewer,water included in rent. Discount for a 2 year lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have any available units?
9712 HANDERSON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have?
Some of 9712 HANDERSON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 HANDERSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9712 HANDERSON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 HANDERSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE offers parking.
Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE has a pool.
Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 HANDERSON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 HANDERSON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
