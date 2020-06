Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils microwave internet access refrigerator

Basement for rent - Property Id: 187715



Basement for rent in a quiet neighborhood with separate walkout, Full Bathroom, one small bedroom, kitchenette, laundry and storage room. Rent includes Everything (Electricity, Water, Internet) No Pets Allowed! Security deposit of $300 required. If interested feel free to msg me. Lease Term month-month. No pets Allowed!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187715

