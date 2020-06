9229 Matthew Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

SINGLE FAMILY IN MANASSAS PARK,VIRGINIA - Property Id: 173655



SPACIOUS PROPERTY IN A QUIET CUL DE SAC NEIGHBORHOOD,



MAIN LEVEL EAT IN BIG KITCHEN,OFFICE ROOM,LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE,FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH HALF BATHROOM,FORMAL LIVING ROOM,COMPOSITE DECK,FENCED HUGE LAWN ON THE BACKSIDE.



FIRST FLOOR ONE KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH KING SIZED BATHROOM AND BUILT IN JACUZZI,THREE QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS. ALL ROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS



NEW CARPET AND HARDWOOD FLOORS,NEW PAINT

CENTRALLY AIR CONDITION,DRIVEWAY WITH TWO CAR GARAGE



MINUTES TO VRE,CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER

GREAT SCHOOLS RATINGS

No Dogs Allowed



