9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Manassas Park - Rental - Turn key - Shows well. Imagine yourself and/or your Family living in a neighborhood with many conveniences. Easy commuting. Easy shopping. Accessible to Route 28/Manassas or head toward Route 66. Freshly painted. New Carpeting on the staircase and the upper level. Fenced in back yard. From the Kitchen, you have access to the Deck for entertaining. Deck has a gate feature (to secure access) to the stairs leading to the back yard. Super nice rental awaiting super nice Tenant(s)! Must have good credit, work tenure and references. Processing fee is $45 per applicant over 18 years; Must provide photo identification at time of rental application. MUST have a complete application when submitted! Questions? Call for help. **APPLICATION PENDING**