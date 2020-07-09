All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated February 20 2020

9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE

9205 Greenshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Greenshire Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Manassas Park - Rental - Turn key - Shows well. Imagine yourself and/or your Family living in a neighborhood with many conveniences. Easy commuting. Easy shopping. Accessible to Route 28/Manassas or head toward Route 66. Freshly painted. New Carpeting on the staircase and the upper level. Fenced in back yard. From the Kitchen, you have access to the Deck for entertaining. Deck has a gate feature (to secure access) to the stairs leading to the back yard. Super nice rental awaiting super nice Tenant(s)! Must have good credit, work tenure and references. Processing fee is $45 per applicant over 18 years; Must provide photo identification at time of rental application. MUST have a complete application when submitted! Questions? Call for help. **APPLICATION PENDING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 GREENSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

