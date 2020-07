Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great location!! 3 finished levels. Walk out basement. Brand new doors, ceiling fans. New Microwave in kitchen. New ceiling fans. Two huge walk in closets in Master Bedroom. New vanity and flooring in lower level bathroom. Full size laundry room. House has been freshly painted. Move in Ready. 2 assigned parking spaces, 1 in front, 1 in back and a visitor spot.