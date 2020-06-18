All apartments in Lowes Island
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE

20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Lowes Island
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light. Host a holiday dinner in the dining room with chair rail and a kitchen pass through. The eat-in kitchen has tile floors, stainless appliances including gas cooking, center island with seating for 2, pantry and sliding doors out to the deck. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a convenient laundry closet. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and private bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and shower. More room to kick back on the in the lower level rec room with gas fireplace. An additional bedroom and full bath can be found here as well. Two sets of sliding glass doors take you to the concrete patio. 1 year lease only. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have any available units?
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have?
Some of 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
