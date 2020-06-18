20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light. Host a holiday dinner in the dining room with chair rail and a kitchen pass through. The eat-in kitchen has tile floors, stainless appliances including gas cooking, center island with seating for 2, pantry and sliding doors out to the deck. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a convenient laundry closet. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and private bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and shower. More room to kick back on the in the lower level rec room with gas fireplace. An additional bedroom and full bath can be found here as well. Two sets of sliding glass doors take you to the concrete patio. 1 year lease only. No pets allowed.