Only basement is for rent and It is semi Furnished!Tenant will be responsible for part of utilities. It is a huge basement with 2 separate rooms and a large Rec-room, nice kitchenette with a large island. Walk out to a beautiful patio and backyard. Washer and Dryers available inside the unit! Utilities are not included in Rent