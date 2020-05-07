All apartments in Lowes Island
Last updated May 7 2020

47581 REEF TERRACE

47581 Reef Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

47581 Reef Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated large 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse available for rent. Large master suite with high ceilings, walk in closet, and bath that has double vanity, soaking tub, and shower. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on upper level. Large kitchen with island/peninsula open to breakfast room. HUGE 2 level deck off living room with stairs down to lower level deck. Lots of natural light throughout. Finished walk out basement with bonus room/family room and full bath. Garage and driveway for off-street parking. Great convenient location right off of 7 and 193. Close to shopping, restaurants, & parks/trails. Neighborhood has pool, tennis courts, & more. No smoking, No Pets, 24+ Month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

