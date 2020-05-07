47581 REEF TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Updated large 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse available for rent. Large master suite with high ceilings, walk in closet, and bath that has double vanity, soaking tub, and shower. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on upper level. Large kitchen with island/peninsula open to breakfast room. HUGE 2 level deck off living room with stairs down to lower level deck. Lots of natural light throughout. Finished walk out basement with bonus room/family room and full bath. Garage and driveway for off-street parking. Great convenient location right off of 7 and 193. Close to shopping, restaurants, & parks/trails. Neighborhood has pool, tennis courts, & more. No smoking, No Pets, 24+ Month Lease.