47371 SUNRISE TERRACE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

47371 SUNRISE TERRACE

47371 Sunrise Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

47371 Sunrise Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, freshly painted end-unit townhome in sought-after Great Falls Chase! Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. New luxury vinyl flooring and new carpeting throughout! Opens to new deck, great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Spacious lower level with independent back entrance, full bath, gas fireplace & wet bar opens to a large, fenced yard with patio. Home features LED lights, outside LED solar flood lights outside c, and Wi-Fi garage door. FIOS 1 GB internet ready! Great location- quiet neighborhood in walking distance to shopping, dining, and the metro bus stop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

