47371 SUNRISE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful, freshly painted end-unit townhome in sought-after Great Falls Chase! Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. New luxury vinyl flooring and new carpeting throughout! Opens to new deck, great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Spacious lower level with independent back entrance, full bath, gas fireplace & wet bar opens to a large, fenced yard with patio. Home features LED lights, outside LED solar flood lights outside c, and Wi-Fi garage door. FIOS 1 GB internet ready! Great location- quiet neighborhood in walking distance to shopping, dining, and the metro bus stop!