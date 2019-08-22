21203 Millwood Sq.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Spacious, beautifully maintained townhouse with 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master bathroom fully renovated in 2008. Hardwood on main level and upper levels. Berber carpet in the basement. Large kitchen and dining room with lots of windows and light streaming in. High, vaulted ceilings throughout. Granite countertops in the kitchen updated in 2008. Spacious garage, holds one SUV, bike and storage. Additional parking on driveway and plenty of visitor parking in the neighborhood. Fully finished, walkout basement to the garage. Family friendly and pet friendly neighborhood. Beautiful tree-lined street with ample visitor parking.